Kenya: Govt to Start Issuing Digital Death, Birth Certificates From March 1

Pixabay
(File photo).
31 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The government has announced that it will start issuing digital death and birth certificates from March 1.

According to Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, the launch of the digital death and birth certificates coincides with the Introduction of the Unique Personal Identifiers (UPI), which will act as a lifetime ID for newborns.

The Identifier will be issued across the country to children who are Kenyan citizenship.

In compliance with the Births and Deaths Registration Act, it will also be adopted for children born outside the country to Kenyan citizens and who are eligible for Kenyan citizenship.

Where death occurs, UPI will also serve as the death certificate number. This could be an important means to bridging the current documentation deficit and enhancing the accuracy of official mortality records.

Other than being used in Birth and Death registration, UPI can be used as the school's admission number as well as the index number for national examinations.

UPI can serve as the ID number on attaining 18 years, the registration number for National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Driving License Number.

PS Bitok's announcement is in line with the Kenya Kwanza government agenda of having 95 per cent of government services digitized, as part of enhancing service delivery.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.