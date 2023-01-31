Mauritius: Conference Focuses On Protecting Personal Data Across All Economic Sectors

press release

A Conference on the theme 'Protecting personal data across all economic sectors,' was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, and the Data Protection Office, yesterday, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower, in Ebène.

It was organised to mark Data Protection Day which is celebrated, on 28 January each year, by data privacy communities around the world so as to create awareness about the importance of respecting data privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. The objective was also to sensitise individuals and disseminate privacy best practices and principles.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation Mrs Sandrine Valere-Bolli; the Data Protection Commissioner, Data Protection Office, Mrs Drudeisha Madhub; Heads of Ministries and Institutions; representatives of the private sector; and other personalities, were present.

On that occasion, the PS read the speech of the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin. The Minister's address therefore highlighted Mauritius's position as a regional leader in developing policies, institutions, and architecture for facilitating the exchange of data.

According to Minister Balgobin, this endeavour has been shaped predominantly by an effort to digitise government services, drive trade, and create a strong innovation ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs. He moreover recalled that the Data Protection Act 2017 was proclaimed in line with international standards to reinforce the data protection framework in Mauritius and to promote ease of doing business with other countries.

Mauritius, the Minister pointed out, has also ratified the Council of Europe Convention 108+ (Protocol amending the Convention for the Protection of individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data). He emphasised that innovation is key in navigating in the era where technology prevails and, spoke of Government's belief in investing in new technologies and digitalisation. 'We are creating all the necessary conditions to take our country to greater heights of development', he affirmed.

As regards the implementation of a new system, the e-DPO an online platform, he indicated that it is in fact an Integrated System that enables Controllers and Processors to do their registration online on the website of the Data Protection Office.

On that note, he underscored Government's commitment to improve the quality of life of citizens through the provision of e-services and commended the Data Protection Office for the implementation of the e-DPO which is available 24/7 and provides for:

Online registration and renewal of controllers and processors with e-payment facility;

Online search of registered controllers and processors; and,

Online lodging of complaints and submission of forms (personal data breach notification form, data protection impact assessment form, transfer of data form, certification form and compliance audit form).