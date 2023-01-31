Mauritius: Commemoration of the 188th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery At Bassin Des Esclaves

press release

A wreath laying ceremony in context of the commemoration of the 188th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, to be observed on 01 February 2023, was held, yesterday, at the Bassin des Esclaves in Pamplemousses.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck, and Members of Parliament laid wreaths at the symbolic place.

It is recalled that slaves from Africa and Madagascar were brought at the Bassin des Esclaves to bathe before being sold at the Marché aux Esclaves. In view of their cultural significance, the Bassin des Esclaves and the Marché aux Esclaves have been designated as National Heritage sites by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage.