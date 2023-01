Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 4 COVID-19 deaths and 78 further infections from January 23 to 29, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Eight new hospitalisations and 63 recoveries were also reported during the same period, according to the ministry.

As such, the death toll hit 29,308 and the caseload reached 1.150.356, including 1.134.769 recoveries, the same source added.