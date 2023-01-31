Tunisia: Net Increase in Fishery Production in Gabes

31 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The fishery production in the governorate of Gabes continued to grow in 2022 with 26,258 tonnes against 21,793 tonnes in 2021, according to figures provided by the local authority for agriculture.

The production of fisheries in 2022 was notably composed of crab (12,678 tonnes), blue fish (8,819 tonnes), coastal fishing (4,650 tonnes including shrimp (289 tonnes), bluefin tuna (103 tonnes) and 1.5 tonnes of algae from aquaculture.

The fishing sector in the governorate of Gabes offers about 3,000 steady jobs.

