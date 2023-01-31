Tunisia: Digital Platform to Monitor and Evaluate Overseas Recruitment Firms Being Designed (Ncibi)

Tunis/Tunisia — A digital platform is being designed to monitor and evaluate the activities of overseas recruitment firms, Employment and Vocational Training Minister Nasreddine Ncibi said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the Second Regional Conference on Mobility Schemes Between North African And European Countries of THAMM Programme "Towards a Holistic Approach to Labour Migration Governance and Mobility in North Africa," Ncibi indicated that several programmes and projects are under development with the ministry's partners to guarantee Tunisians secure jobs overseas and protect their rights.

He pointed out in this regard, that the legal framework for the organisation of intermediary companies in charge of overseas employment had been drawn up and inspectors would monitor their activities.

Tunisia has been chosen among the successful experiences in fair hiring at the international level, according to the report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Ncibi recalled.

The Minister indicated that international employment is a main pillar of public employment policies in Tunisia, pointing out that good governance mechanisms to boost the labour market had been established and that legislative and administrative procedures had been facilitated to guarantee a conducive climate for national and international investment that could generate jobs for young people at all levels.

Tunisia bets on its human capital and works on capacity building to better meet the needs of the national and international labour market, he underlined.

The 2023 State Budget has has dedicated about 20% of resources to the education, higher education and vocational training sectors, Ncibi indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On this occasion, he called on host countries and international organisations to further encourage partnership to promote equality between peoples and the guarantee of economic and social rights through the adoption of international policies based on solidarity to combat irregular migration and achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister further pointed out that the harnessing of Tunisian competences overseas, particularly young people, for development in their country of origin is extremely important, as it contributes to the development effort in all fields, particularly scientific and technological.

He laid emphasis in this regard, on the need to make the most of the successful experiences of some countries in the circular migration field, such as India, Japan and China, who have benefitted from the technical and technological progress in Western Europe and America thanks to their compatriots abroad.

Ncibi commended Egypt's initiative to host this conference (January 30-February 1), indicating that this is a new opportunity to better manage labour migration programmes, with the adoption of a comprehensive approach of the North-South cooperation that ensures the involvement of all stakeholders.