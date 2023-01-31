Kenya: Former Harambee Keeper Origi Named Goalkeeping Coach At Swedish Side

31 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Swedish second-tier club Ostersunds FK have named former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi as their goalkeeping coach.

The 39-year-old, who had longstanding playing stints including at Mathare United, Tusker FC and Norway's Lillstrom, among others, will be responsible for sharpening the side's netminders in the first team.

Speaking after the announcement, Ostersunds' sporting director Stefan Lundin described Origi as a top professional who boasts vast experience as a goalkeeper at club and country level.

"We are bringing in a very ambitious and goal-oriented goalkeeping coach who has a solid goalkeeping background with many matches at the highest level, including in Norwegian top football and in the Kenyan national team," Lundin said.

Lundin added that Origi's appointment bodes well for the Swedish side who finished 14th in the Superettan, the country's second-tier league.

He said Origi has struck up a chord with coach Magnus Powell, which stands the club in good stead ahead of the new season.

"It feels very good that we have found a solution with Arnold and we look forward to seeing him contribute to the goalkeepers' and the team's further development," he said.

Origi's last match in national colours was in November 2020 when Kenya lost 2-1 to Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match in Moroni.

He made his debut in 2005 for Harambee Stars in a 2-2 draw with Ghana in an international friendly at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, going on to make 35 more appearances for the country.

At Ostersunds, the former Kenya One will get the chance to help the club return to their peak, such as when they qualified for the round of 32 in the 2017/18 Europa League where they lost 4-2 to Arsenal.

Some of the most notable football personalities to have worked at the club include Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who tutored the side for seven years (2011-18), and former Manchester United 'bad boy' Ravel Morrison.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.