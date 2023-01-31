Kenya: Former Harambee Keeper Origi Named Goalkeeping Coach At Swedish Side

Nairobi — Swedish second-tier club Ostersunds FK have named former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi as their goalkeeping coach.

The 39-year-old, who had longstanding playing stints including at Mathare United, Tusker FC and Norway's Lillstrom, among others, will be responsible for sharpening the side's netminders in the first team.

Speaking after the announcement, Ostersunds' sporting director Stefan Lundin described Origi as a top professional who boasts vast experience as a goalkeeper at club and country level.

"We are bringing in a very ambitious and goal-oriented goalkeeping coach who has a solid goalkeeping background with many matches at the highest level, including in Norwegian top football and in the Kenyan national team," Lundin said.

Lundin added that Origi's appointment bodes well for the Swedish side who finished 14th in the Superettan, the country's second-tier league.

He said Origi has struck up a chord with coach Magnus Powell, which stands the club in good stead ahead of the new season.

"It feels very good that we have found a solution with Arnold and we look forward to seeing him contribute to the goalkeepers' and the team's further development," he said.

Origi's last match in national colours was in November 2020 when Kenya lost 2-1 to Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match in Moroni.

He made his debut in 2005 for Harambee Stars in a 2-2 draw with Ghana in an international friendly at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, going on to make 35 more appearances for the country.

At Ostersunds, the former Kenya One will get the chance to help the club return to their peak, such as when they qualified for the round of 32 in the 2017/18 Europa League where they lost 4-2 to Arsenal.

Some of the most notable football personalities to have worked at the club include Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who tutored the side for seven years (2011-18), and former Manchester United 'bad boy' Ravel Morrison.