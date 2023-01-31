Kenya: President Ruto Formally Recognizes Pemba Community As an Ethnic Community in Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto has formally recognized the Pemba as an ethnic community in Kenya.

In a Special Gazette Notice issued on January 30, 2023, the President said that the Kenyans of the Pemba Heritage will now be issued with relevant identification in accordance with the Constitution.

President Ruto says he took the step following the recommendations of the National Assembly which in 2020 was considering a petition to have the Pemba Community recognized as citizens of Kenya.

The Head of State observed that the Pemba Community is part of the 16 Swahili dialects of the traditional Swahili living in parts of Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi Counties in Kenya.

"I William Samoei Ruto, having considered the said petition and consequent parliamentary report in light of the Constitution of Kenya, our national values, and the principles of governance; by authority vested in me by the Constitution, do recognize, proclaim and order that Kenyans of Pemba heritage constitute a community that is one of ethnic communities of Kenya," reads the notice.

In addition the President ordered that all persons, bodies and authorities within the Republic of Kenya shall recognize the Pemba community as an ethnic community of Kenya.