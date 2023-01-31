Kenya: President Ruto Formally Recognizes Pemba Community As an Ethnic Community in Kenya

Pixabay
(File photo).
31 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has formally recognized the Pemba as an ethnic community in Kenya.

In a Special Gazette Notice issued on January 30, 2023, the President said that the Kenyans of the Pemba Heritage will now be issued with relevant identification in accordance with the Constitution.

President Ruto says he took the step following the recommendations of the National Assembly which in 2020 was considering a petition to have the Pemba Community recognized as citizens of Kenya.

The Head of State observed that the Pemba Community is part of the 16 Swahili dialects of the traditional Swahili living in parts of Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi Counties in Kenya.

"I William Samoei Ruto, having considered the said petition and consequent parliamentary report in light of the Constitution of Kenya, our national values, and the principles of governance; by authority vested in me by the Constitution, do recognize, proclaim and order that Kenyans of Pemba heritage constitute a community that is one of ethnic communities of Kenya," reads the notice.

In addition the President ordered that all persons, bodies and authorities within the Republic of Kenya shall recognize the Pemba community as an ethnic community of Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.