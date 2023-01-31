Kenya: Simba Wa Nairobi Demand Rematch With Bandari After Controversial Loss

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars want the result of their controversial round of 13 match against Bandari FC annulled and a replay between the two sides.

The Kawangware-based side were left infuriated on Sunday after their Coastal counterparts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty at Mbaraki Sports Club, which earned a 2-1 win for the hosts.

In a statement released Tuesday, Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir outlined his side's prayers concerning the controversy.

"Nairobi City Stars have officially filed a complaint with the Football Kenya Federation and Fifa's Integrity Office with three key prayers: nullification of the Sunday match against Bandari; a replay ordered; and expulsion of those involved in manipulating the match," Korir said.

In the match, Harambee Stars forward Abdallah Hassan had given the dockers the lead in the 38th minute before veteran striker Ezekiel Odera levelled matters for Simba wa Nairobi with a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Both team had chances to take maximum points before a goalmouth melee in added time saw the center referee point to the penalty spot to which Bandari's William Wadri stepped up to guarantee maximum points.

Reflecting on the match, Korir said they had noted underhand tactics in the latter stages of the match, which indicated a pre-determined outcome in favour of their opponents.

"There were several incidents in the closing stages of the match that led us to believe the same including the unjustified prolongation of the match as well as a chain of events leading to the dubious award of a penalty. Our views have been corroborated by many who watched the game, which was both attended as well as streamed online," he said.

Eyes will now be trained on the local football governing body to see what action they will take on the incident - the latest to affect the league since the resumption of on-field football action late last year.

Over two weeks ago, FKF announced bans against 14 players as well as two coaches alleged to have engaged in match fixing.