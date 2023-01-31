Kenya: Junior Secondary Schools Urged to Get for Tutors From Secondary Sectors

Kisumu — The Ministry of Education has directed Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) to source for teachers from Senior Secondary Schools (SSS) for various subjects.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director Charles Ong'ondo stated that some JSSs lack enough teachers to take learners through some subjects.

Ong'ondo indicated that junior secondary school heads have been directed to liaise with the county director of education to get teachers from the secondary section in the meantime.

"Where we don't have teachers in the special subjects let the principals reach out to the neighboring schools through the sub-county directors' office and this will be resolved," he said.

Ong'ondo pointed out that the arrangement should be temporary as the Ministry strives to post teachers to the JSSs.

"By the end of February, the ministry will take stock of teachers posted already and the deficit," he said.

Speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday when he led the distribution of books to Migosi Junior Secondary School, the Director said the posting of teachers will be done within a week's time.

He further warned parents against transferring their children who are reporting to JSSs from their former schools to other schools without notifying the ministry officials.

Ong'ondo stated that the ministry is facing challenges when students are transferred without getting any notification.

"All children in our schools now are enrolled in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), so if you transfer a child, let it be in notification," he said.

He noted that the notification will help the ministry to budget for the number of books and even teachers to be posted to a school.

Kisumu Central Sub County Director of Education Charles Ang'iela who accompanied the Director announced that 70 percent of students in the Sub County have reported to JSSs.

Ang'iela explained that they are looking to a 100 percent transition and is hopeful that by the end of the week, the target shall have been achieved.

"The Sub County had registered 4,888 children from transition from primary to Junior Secondary and we will ensure all reports to school," he said.

Parents were told not to shy away from taking their children to Junior Secondary School in their former uniforms for the time being as they work on a replacement to conform with the new uniforms.