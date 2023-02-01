Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over Kiyovu Supporters' Case

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has transferred to prosecution the case file of six Kiyovu Sports supporters suspected to have abused international referee Salma Rhadia Mukansanga.

There were reports that all the six suspects were released but RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, dismissed them and instead confirmed to Times Sport that their case file was submitted to the prosecution on Tuesday, January 31.

The six suspects, namely Madina Nishimwe, Jeanne Salima, Aziz Harerimana, Hamza Nsengimana, Fatuma Icyitegetse and Abdul Basta Bigirimana, were arrested on January 26.

They are charged over public insults and discrimination against Mukansanga in a incident that took during and after Kiyovu's league match against Gasogi United on January 20 at Bugesera stadium.

Mukansanga, who made history last year when she became one of the first women to officiate at the FIFA World Cup, was targeted by a section of angry Kiyovu supporters who insulted her at the full time accusing her of unfair refereeing after their side was held to a goalless draw by Gasogi United.

During the match, Kiyovu fans repeatedly expressed their frustration with Mukansanga's decisions, some chanting 'you're old, you're old, you're old' towards the 34-year-old referee.

And, as she walked down the tunnel to the dressing room after the full-time whistle, an angry fan ran towards her in an attempt to attack her but security guards intervened before a group of fans followed her chanting, "prostitute! Prostitute! Prostitute!".