Rwanda: Roger Winter, Recipient of Rwandan Heroes' Medals, Dies At 80

Roger Winter, an American writer and philanthropist who risked his life by travelling to Rwanda during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi passed on at 80, on January 25.

He was a recipient of two national heroes' medals, namely the National Liberation Medal (Uruti) and Rwanda's Campaign Against Genocide Medal (Umurinzi) in 2010.

In 1994, Winter was the first foreigner to arrive at sites of mass massacres such as Nyarubuye and continued to act as an ardent and vocal eyewitness to what was happening in the Genocide. In 1999, he wrote in the LA Times about U.S. failure to stop the Genocide.

He is also known for his decades-long passionate advocacy he made for the people of Sudan that eventually contributed to South Sudan's independence in 2011.

Louise Mushikiwabo, the Executive Secretary of La Francophonie, tweeted a eulogy saying, "RIP Roger Winter, a man of great humanity. I met him in the early 90's fresh out of University of Delaware, then a few years later, as one of the very first people in America to ring the alarm bell on the Genocide."

"May the peace you sought for others surround you in your new dwelling, dear Roger!" she added.

Julianna Lindsey, Country Representative of UNICEF, said "I remember Roger Winter well from my grad school internship at the US Committee for Refugees in 1996. He supported young people and was a passionate advocate. May he rest in peace."

In 2010, as the recipient of "URUTI" Rwanda's National Liberation Medal and "UMURINZI" Rwanda's Campaign Against Genocide Medal, and below is the full citation as delivered by President Paul Kagame:

Citation

From your days as an ardent campaigner in the American Civil Rights movement, where you went against the grain of what was expected of a white man at the time, to your current role as pro bono advisor to the leader of Southern Sudan and advocate for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in the United States, you have consistently been driven by your commitment to just causes.

As the Head of the US Committee for Refugees, you were moved by the plight of Rwandan refugees many of whom committed suicide after being expelled from Uganda by then President Milton Obote and found themselves at Rwandan borders closed by President Juvenal Habyarimana.

You dedicated yourself to informing the American public and the rest of the world about the root cause of this crisis.

Throughout the RPF armed struggle, and during the genocide, you communicated frequently to the press; organized briefings for American civil society, Washington think-tanks, policy makers and intelligence; and appeared before the United States Congress on many occasions to share your expert knowledge of the situation in Rwanda.

You also generously provided facilities for members of the RPF in the United States to meet and disseminate much needed information.

In the 100 days of genocide, at the risk of your own life, you visited the RPF liberated zone several times, was the first foreigner to arrive at sites of mass massacres such as Nyarubuye, and continued to act as ardent and vocal eyewitness to what was happening.

You mobilized journalists from major American media to visit Rwanda and report on the crisis, and rallied humanitarian organizations to assist survivors.

After the genocide you remained engaged with Rwanda, marshalling support for reconstruction and creating a network of friends for Rwanda.

Your contribution to the struggle against injustice, your consummate efforts in raising awareness of genocide in Rwanda and your tireless endeavor to draw support in its aftermath is simply incalculable and will always be appreciated by Rwandans.

And so today, in a special tribute to you, I, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, by the virtue of the authority vested in me, do hereby award Roger Winter "URUTI", Rwanda's National Liberation Medal and "UMURINZI", Rwanda's Campaign Against Genocide Medal.