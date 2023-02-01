Mozambique: 97123e Mozambique and South Africa Working On Road Security

Maputo — Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo on Monday guaranteed that the government is working with its South African counterpart to investigate the case of vehicles belonging to Mozambican citizens set on fire by mobs of South African rioters.

Six vehicles with Mozambican number plates, including a passenger bus, were attacked, and set ablaze, on the road from Maputo to the South African port city of Durban on Saturday. In response, Mozambican transport companies temporarily suspended operations on the Maputo-Durban route.

Speaking to reporters after a ceremony in which President Filipe Nyusi received the letters of accreditation from new ambassadors, Macamo said "We are working with South Africa. It is our responsibility to take care of Mozambicans and ensure that they are not assaulted or have their vehicles or property damaged or stolen".

She claimed she had received guarantees that measures are being taken so that there is no repetition of the attacks. The South African authorities were stepping up protection in the places where mob violence was most likely to recur, Macamo said, but gave no details.

As for deadlines, Macamo wanted the matter to be investigated rapidly and answers provided so that the people of both countries can once again travel peacefully without fear of what might happen during the journey.

For his part the National Director of Transport Security in the Ministry of Transport, Fernando Ouana stressed that both countries must work towards clearing up the lack of security on the roads.

The Mozambican companies are sticking to their decision to suspend the Maputo-Durban route. Since Sunday, only vehicles with South African number plates are travelling that route. By midday Monday just three vehicles had left the Mozambican capital for Durban, all of them owned by South African companies.

Fear of mob violence goes well beyond transport operators, and affects Mozambicans living in South Africa. The chairperson of the Mozambican community in the province of Kwazulu-Natal, Jose Calcandasse, told AIM "The threats began last year. Here in Durban, the communities are in despair. Faced with this situation, if the Mozambican government does not intervene very quickly, that will cause many problems".

Calcandasse feared that the attacks on the roads could be the prelude to a fresh outbreak of xenophobia against foreigners living in South Africa,

Sc/pf (389) 98123E UNTRAINED SECURITY AGENT SHOOTS 14 IN BEIRA

Maputo, 31 Jan (AIM) - A private security agent in the central Mozambican city of Beira shot 14 people in the street, some of whom are now hospitalized in Beira Central Hospital.

The shooter, according to Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias", was immediately arrested by the Mozambican police (PRM).

"Of those shot, three are in bad condition and four will have to undergo surgery" said Ana Tambo, clinical director at the hospital, She added among those seriously injured, one has internal bleeding and is breathing with great difficulty after being hit in the lungs.

Two other patients, she said, were hit in the thorax and abdomen, while four others have bullets lodged in their bodies.

"All the victims were hit by a firearm that was fired accidentally", she said. "The shooter has already been arrested".

At the time, the shooter confessed that he was never trained to handle a firearm and did not know how shoot properly.

The police, for their part, acknowledge that some security officers, especially in Beira, do not benefit from training in handling firearms.

Ad/pf (188) 99123E CABO DELGADO RECORDS 568 NEW CASES OF LEPROSY

Maputo, 31 Jan (AIM) - The health authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado reported 568 cases of leprosy in 2022, an increase of 73 when compared to the 495 cases registered in 2021.

The figure was announced on Monday, in the provincial capital, Pemba, by the Cabo Delgado provincial governor, Valige Tuabo, on the occasion of World Leprosy Day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique South Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The prevalence of the disease has risen from 1.5 to 2.1 cases for every 10,000 inhabitants", the governor said, adding that the cases were reported with higher incidence in the districts of Montepuez, Chiure, Namuno, Nangade, Meluco and Mecufi, where the disease was considered uncontrolled.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in 2008, declared Cabo Delgado a leprosy-free zone. However, since 2015, new episodes have been reported, some already causing visible deformities.

The diagnosis of more cases results from the intensification of active searches in the communities, through volunteers of the Leprosy Control Programme, and screening of contacts of patients under treatment in the districts where the diseases is endemic.

"The fight against this disease requires selfless work for the early diagnosis and treatment of leprosy to prevent physical deformities", the governor said, calling on citizens to fight against stigma and discrimination against people suffering from this disease.