Uganda: Parliament Names Select Committee to Probe NSSF

31 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Mbarara South Division Member of Parliament, Hon. Mwine Mpaka was named Chairperson of the select committee to investigate operations and management of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The other committee members include are Workers' Representative, Charles Bakkabulindi, Karim Masaba (Indep., Industrial Division Mbale City), Michael Kakembo (NUP, Entebbe Municipality), Fortunate Nantongo (DP, Kyotera District), Laura Kanushu (NRM, PWDs) and Amos Kankunda (NRM, Rwampara County).

The committee was named during a plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will examine corporate governance structures at the NSSF, examine circumstances surrounding the appointment of the fund's managing director, evaluate the status and safety of savers' money in the fund and examine the extent of stakeholder engagement in decision making in the fund.

"They are supposed to report back within one month," Tayebwa said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.