Uganda: Parliament Names Select Committee to Probe NSSF

Kampala, Uganda — Mbarara South Division Member of Parliament, Hon. Mwine Mpaka was named Chairperson of the select committee to investigate operations and management of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The other committee members include are Workers' Representative, Charles Bakkabulindi, Karim Masaba (Indep., Industrial Division Mbale City), Michael Kakembo (NUP, Entebbe Municipality), Fortunate Nantongo (DP, Kyotera District), Laura Kanushu (NRM, PWDs) and Amos Kankunda (NRM, Rwampara County).

The committee was named during a plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will examine corporate governance structures at the NSSF, examine circumstances surrounding the appointment of the fund's managing director, evaluate the status and safety of savers' money in the fund and examine the extent of stakeholder engagement in decision making in the fund.

"They are supposed to report back within one month," Tayebwa said.