Uganda: Minister Namuganza Censured Over Contempt of Parliament

Kampala, Uganda — Parliament on Monday censured the state minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Princess Persis Namuganza over derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct.

There were 356 MPs in the house to vote. Of these 348 MPs voted in favour of censuring Namuganza, 5 voted against the motion while 3 MPs abstained.

This was after a recommendation by an ad hoc committee that the minister is censured for her role in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocation and contempt of parliament.

In their report, the committee led by Mwine Mpaka stated that Namuganza failed in her duty to at all times conduct herself in a manner which would maintain and strengthen the public's trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament.

Following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline last year found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an ad-hoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.