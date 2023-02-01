Uganda: Minister Namuganza Censured Over Contempt of Parliament

31 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Parliament on Monday censured the state minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Princess Persis Namuganza over derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct.

There were 356 MPs in the house to vote. Of these 348 MPs voted in favour of censuring Namuganza, 5 voted against the motion while 3 MPs abstained.

This was after a recommendation by an ad hoc committee that the minister is censured for her role in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocation and contempt of parliament.

In their report, the committee led by Mwine Mpaka stated that Namuganza failed in her duty to at all times conduct herself in a manner which would maintain and strengthen the public's trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament.

Following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline last year found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an ad-hoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.