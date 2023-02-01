Southern Africa: Ramaphosa and SADC Leaders Call for 'Swift' Investigation Into Thulani Maseko's Assassination

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other regional leaders are calling for a 'swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation' into the assassination of activist Thulani Maseko.

Southern African leaders have urged Eswatini to "urgently initiate" its delayed national political dialogue and to "conduct a swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation" into the recent murder of prominent human rights lawyer and political activist Thulani Maseko.

Maseko chaired Eswatini's Multi-Stakeholder Forum, a group of opposition political parties and civic organisations which had been assembled to articulate the demands of democrats in the national political dialogue that King Mswati had agreed to in 2021 but which he has not yet launched.

The regional leaders discussed the crisis in Eswatini at a special summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Windhoek on Tuesday. They met as the troika of the SADC's security organ which deals with security crises in the region.

The organ is currently chaired by Namibian President Hage Geingob. Ramaphosa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the other members of the troika, attended the meeting, as did SADC chairperson Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Swazi Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini, Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekani and Mozambican Defence Minister Cristovao Chume also...