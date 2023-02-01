Southern Africa: Ramaphosa and SADC Leaders Call for 'Swift' Investigation Into Thulani Maseko's Assassination

Rotsee2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 2018.
31 January 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other regional leaders are calling for a 'swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation' into the assassination of activist Thulani Maseko.

Southern African leaders have urged Eswatini to "urgently initiate" its delayed national political dialogue and to "conduct a swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation" into the recent murder of prominent human rights lawyer and political activist Thulani Maseko.

Maseko chaired Eswatini's Multi-Stakeholder Forum, a group of opposition political parties and civic organisations which had been assembled to articulate the demands of democrats in the national political dialogue that King Mswati had agreed to in 2021 but which he has not yet launched.

The regional leaders discussed the crisis in Eswatini at a special summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Windhoek on Tuesday. They met as the troika of the SADC's security organ which deals with security crises in the region.

The organ is currently chaired by Namibian President Hage Geingob. Ramaphosa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the other members of the troika, attended the meeting, as did SADC chairperson Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Swazi Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini, Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekani and Mozambican Defence Minister Cristovao Chume also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.