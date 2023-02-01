Morocco's Economy Minister Meets With IFC Officials

Rabat — The Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah met on Tuesday in Rabat with Sarvesh Suri and Cheick-Oumar Sylla, respectively Director of Infrastructure for Africa and Director for North Africa and the Horn of Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), who are on a working visit to Morocco from January 30 to February 04, 2023.

On this occasion, Fettah thanked the IFC for the efforts and support provided by this institution to develop the Moroccan private sector and strengthen its role as a driver of investment and job creation.

The Minister also highlighted the efforts made by the government, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in the main areas of cooperation with the IFC, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), advanced regionalization and the operationalization of the Mohammed VI Investment Fund.

In this regard, she emphasized the Kingdom's significant potential in the field of renewable energy and the considerable opportunities that the sector offers for the development of PPP projects, capitalizing, in particular, on the IFC expertise and support.

Fettah also stressed the crucial role that the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, through its various thematic funds, in accelerating and consolidating the investment efforts undertaken by Morocco.

For their part, the Director of Infrastructure for Africa and the Director for North Africa and the Horn of Africa at the IFC commended the quality of cooperation relations between their institution and Morocco, framed by a Memorandum of Understanding, signed in June 2021.

In this context, Cheick-Oumar reiterated the IFC readiness to support the reforms deployed by Morocco in the priority areas agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding.

For his part, Sarvesh welcomed the reform momentum undertaken by Morocco, highlighting the key positioning of the Kingdom on the African level in terms of green energy potential development.

In addition, the two parties expressed their common desire to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the IFC, to ensure the success of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF, scheduled for October 2023 in Marrakech.