Morocco's Industrial Exports Reach Mad 360 Billion in 2022 (Minister)

Rabat — Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, said Tuesday that Morocco's industrial exports should reach 360 billion dirhams in 2022.

Replying to an oral question at the House of Councillors on "The outcome of the 2014-2020 Industrial Acceleration Plan", Mezzour recalled that the volume of industrial exports had not exceeded 160 billion dirhams in 2013, before the Plan was launched, highlighting a progression of about 200 billion dirhams in 9 years.

This Plan has achieved a "very positive" outcome by exceeding its goal of creating 500,000 jobs, said the Minister, adding that this scheme has, in addition, to create integrated industrial ecosystems, support competitiveness, strengthen the confidence of Moroccan and foreign investors in the Moroccan industry and enhance the Kingdom's attractiveness as a destination for industrial investment.

In response to another question on "Strengthening trade with African countries," Mezzour said that the volume of trade with African states would reach more than 65 billion dirhams in 2022, noting that these exchanges have more than quadrupled during the period 2001-2021, from 10 billion dirhams to 46 billion dirhams in 2021.

Nevertheless, the ambitions are not yet achieved at this level, he said, stressing the existence of a set of projects to consolidate trade and partnership with African countries, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, and the Dakhla Port, called to become, after its completion in 2027, a high-level gateway to Africa to improve access to African markets and accessibility of the African product to world markets.