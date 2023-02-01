Morocco: Upper House Unanimously Approves Bill On Moroocan Nationality

31 January 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The House of Councillors approved Tuesday unanimously a bill supplementing Article 11 of Dahir No. 1.58.250 on the Moroccan Nationality Code.

In a presentation of the bill, Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi said that this proposal, emanating from the Istiqlal group of unity and egalitarianism of the House of Representatives, is part of "the implementation of the constitutional text" which enshrines the official character of the Amazigh language, noting that it is "inconceivable" today to require knowledge of the Arabic language only to obtain Moroccan nationality.

Under this amendment, "adequate knowledge of Arabic and Amazigh, or one of them" will be one of the conditions for naturalization required by the Dahir, he said.

