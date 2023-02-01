Kenya: Ex-President Kenyatta Says Magoha Restored Integrity in National Exams

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the late George Magoha as a leader of integrity, who brought sanity to national examinations.

Speaking when he condoled with the family of the late at his Lavington home in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon, Kenyatta said that Magoha came at the helm when national exams were marred with irregularities, but through his leadership integrity was restored.

He described Magoha as a leader who was driven by passion to serve his country in whatever capacity he was assigned to, and that he was not enticed by positions.

"When I appointed him to head the national examinations council we were going through a lot of challenges, and he took it personally. Professor personally supervised the exams from where they are printed until they reach respective containers so as to ensure the seals are intact, to the point that he brought integrity back to our exams," Kenyatta said.

The former Head of State has said that Magoha was not a leader who was driven by power or positions, but rather what he could do with position.

"There are people who seek positions for the sake of it, but there are those who are in position and are interested with what they can do with position for the greater good. Geroge Magoha belongs to that category," he stated.

He said Magoha was a man who would speak his mind without fear

He said that the country has lost a great leader who will be greatly missed.

"The country has lost a great soldier, a committed man, a sincere and loyal man and a person who truly loved what he did. His deeds are there and can be seen, and they will never be wiped out no matter what anybody may wish or desire," he added.