Kenya: New Report Shows Women in Legal Profession Making Strides but Challenges Still Exist

1 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Women in the legal profession in Kenya have made great strides in leadership but challenges still exist, a new report launched by Chief Justice Martha Koome Tuesday morning shows.

The findings by the Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL) show that women can make a difference in changing institutional structures and cultures, promote and expand equal opportunities for women and other vulnerable groups to access justice

During a discussion with IAWL's Executive Director, Prof. Jarpa Dawuni, CJ Koome said she stands for the independence of the Judiciary, and wishes to create an institution that can support Kenya's democracy.

"What we need to do ladies and gentlemen, is to claim the space that we are occupying and sit squarely there and say that we are here as of right. It is indeed difficult especially when you climb on top of the maintain that attitude," he stated.

Professor Dawuni, who established the Institute in 2015, says her vision is to enhance the capacity of women in law and leadership across the African continent and in the Diaspora.

"I am so happy that we are in a country where the Chief Justice is a woman. We are so proud of Kenya for leading the trail and we know that more will be done," she stated.

