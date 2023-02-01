Kenya: They Came, They Slayed, They Vibed. Polo Season Ends With a Fashion Bang in Nairobi

Nairobi polo grounds has been the place to be every Saturday and Sunday, in the month of January. The Polo tournaments have proven to be the most popular premier social events in January, and in case you missed any of the tournaments, here are the highlights. Its been fashion, food, drinks, music and entertainment four weekends in a row.

The Nairobi Polo Season came to a close on January 28th and 29th with the highly anticipated Chairman's Cup. The tournament, held at the Nairobi Polo Club, was the best attended polo event of the January season that saw a full turnout at the clubhouse stands and at the lively Tusker Malt Social experience area. Sports enthusiasts were happily frolicking in the beautiful sun and in true summer style, fashion was the order of the day.

Outgoing Nairobi Polo Club Chairman Raphael Nzomo expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for making the January polo tournaments a success. Nzomo encouraged the crowd to keep the same spirit going during the regular season, which starts in May, and to support the Kenyan polo team in upcoming international games and tournaments.

The 2023 Chairman's Cup Polo Tournament was a thrilling conclusion to the Nairobi Polo Season. Team Radio Africa came out on top with a 8-7 victory while Simon Muchene of Team Tusker Malt, playing off Handicap 0, took home the tournament MVP trophy.

In 2023, Tusker Malt intends to take the partnership a notch higher, and to be an integral part of the high-intensity action on the field and to provide refreshing, premium beer and top notch entertainment to spectators and players alike.

"We are proud to be partnering with the Nairobi Polo Club to bring together the perfect combination of premium beer and world-class polo action," said Rediet Yigezu, Tusker Malt Brand Manager. "The Tusker brand has always been committed to supporting and celebrating sporting events in Kenya. As Tusker Malt, we are honoured to have the finest beer around be part of this month-long celebration of polo at the Nairobi Polo Club. We are also intent on bringing other elements to add more excitement outside the field of play, such as fashion installations, art showcases and much more."