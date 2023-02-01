Kenya: Detectives in Nairobi Arrest Notorious Thug

Nairobi — A robbery with violence suspect who has featured constantly in the list of Nairobi's most wanted was arrested Monday night by the OCS Huruma police station, after an attack on a couple that was headed home from work.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that the top cop who was on the beat with his men arrived just on time as the thugs were taking off, leading to a dramatic chase that led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the agency, the suspect has previously been charged in a court of law twice for intention to commit a felony.

"The knife-wielding thug had accosted Mohammed Adan and his wife Sameha Muhammad as they headed home around the KAG Church, snatching their mobile phones before taking off on a bike," the DCI said Wednesday.

The DCI stated that the OCS leading his anti-mugging squad on a motorbike went after the thugs backed by his colleagues in a LandCruiser.

The suspect's motorbike would later hit the pavement before one of the thugs managed to escape by diving into a stormwater culvert as the suspect was apprehended.

"During interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect George Ngugi alias Choku had been arrested in 2011 for preparation to commit a felony, and was released on cash bail," said the agency.

Detectives say the suspect was arrested again for the same offense and was in possession of narcotics in 2012.

Detectives are yet to establish how he left the cells a week ago.

The suspect is being processed for arraignment.