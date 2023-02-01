Kenya: Governors, Treasury, CRA to Hold Meeting Over Equitable Revenue Share to Counties

Nairobi — The Council of Governors (CoG) is on Wednesday set to meet with the National Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) over equitable revenue share to counties.

This comes just a week after another meeting led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua bore no fruits as CRA, Governors and the National Treasury failed to agree on the share for the 2023-2024 financial year.

During the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), Governors demanded Sh425 billion, an amount countered by the CRA which recommended Sh407 billion.

The National Treasury on its part said it can only increase the current amount of Sh370 billion to Sh380 billion.

Following the disagreement, the DP said that the county Chiefs will soon meet with President William Ruto in Naivasha so as to discuss the way forward.

The meeting will also address the transfer of functions to counties.

The 19th Ordinary session of the IBEC also deliberated on the late disbursement to counties of Equitable Revenue Share from the National Treasury amounting to sh 103,111,993,876 billion.

On this, Gachagua said that the national government is committed to ensuring timely disbursements.

He said that a technical team from Treasury, the CoG and the CRA was agreed upon to streamline any areas on shareable revenue for the 2023/24 FY and submit a report in a week's time.

The Controller of Budget Margret Nyakango who was also present also raised the issue of pending bills, with most being accrued from previous administrations.

Nairobi leads with the highest pending bill both eligible and ineligible.