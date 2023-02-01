Tanzania: Milestone As France Opens Office in Dodoma

Dodoma — The government decision to shift its headquarters to Dodoma has received a positive response as there is an increased influx of embassies and international organisations setting up offices in the country's capital.

The French Embassy yesterday joined the fray by opening its offices in Dodoma, being the third foreign mission to do so after Germany and China. There also a good number of international organisations joining the move, thus fostering promising partnership in all fields.

Gracing the event, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax opened the French Embassy offices here yesterday, saying the move has opened a new chapter for cooperation between the two countries.

"We are gathered here to witness another milestone, marking another chapter in the Tanzania-France relations by inaugurating the offices. We greatly appreciate the role played by the Embassy, in building a case, for opening this office" said Dr Tax.

The opening of the offices is indeed a significant stride to both countries' relations and a commitment to take the diplomatic relations to greater heights.

Since the government made a decision to move its headquarters to Dodoma, it has continued to encourage embassies and international organisations to establish their offices in Dodoma as it guarantees to facilitate the smooth relocation.

Dr Tax urged the diplomatic community to honour the government's call to open up embassies in Dodoma as it has allocated plots, and handled title deeds to all embassies and international organizations. She also said that best infrastructures and social services are in place with many more coming.

The government has also invested heavily to ensure that Dodoma is well equipped with quality basic social services and adequate infrastructure (hard and soft infrastructure).

She assured that the government will provide the needed facilitation to embassies and international organisations for a smooth relocation.

"Dodoma will be just what you wish to see. I am sure that the opening of the France's Liaison Office, is a step towards a full-fledged France Embassy in Dodoma, this step sends an encouraging message to other countries and organisations" she insisted.

Adding "I am pleased to learn that the newly opened office here in Dodoma, will not only accommodate the Embassy, but also one of our Development Partners, the French Development Agency (AFD)."

AFD support is directed to core and strategic sectors that continue to contribute to the country's development goals, including in water and sanitation, energy, education, health and agriculture sectors.

Dr Tax said they have also observed an increase in French companies interested in investing in the country where in 2022, Tanzania received a large investors mission from France under Mouvement Des Entreprises De France - International (MEDEF) International and Business France.

The sixth phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has on different occasions expressed commitment to strengthen relations with the international community, and to improve the business and investment environment.

In February 2022, France President Mr Emmanuel Macron and Dr Samia both renewed and reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening and deepening the strong historical ties of friendship and cooperation.

Earlier, French Ambassador to Tanzania, Nabil Hajlaoui, said the establishment of these new offices marks France's commitment to strengthening its ties with Tanzania and will help to maintain a strong dynamic of diplomatic, economic and development cooperation.

"Our new office in Dodoma is a milestone in our bilateral relations with Tanzania. Building on a growing relationship that has seen major developments in 2022, which culminated with President Samia's visit to Paris, our countries signed significant cooperation projects worth 259 million Euros.

Tanzania is also highly praised by French tourists and travel operators. French tourists outnumbered other nationalities in 2022, reaching more than 52 000 French visitors in Tanzania.