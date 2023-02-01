Kenya: Chebukati Threatens Raila With Legal Action Over Alleged Visit

Nairobi — Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has given Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga a seven-day ultimatum to release video footage showing that he visited his Karen residence.

The Azimio leader made the remarks during his Jacaranda rally on Sunday.

Odinga said Chebukati and former Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited his home, wondering why they claimed that some people tried to bribe them but they have not said why they visited his home.

The chief opposition leader further said the three also visited former CS Raphael Tuju's home and he has video evidence.

Chebukati's lawyer, Steve Ogolla said in case the given days pass without Raila giving in to the demand, Chebukati will be forced to take legal action.

"In the circumstances of your allegations, and in the context of our client's strong rebuttal thereto, our instructions are to demand from you, as of right, which we hereby do, to be furnished with the alleged video footage within seven days from the date hereof," the letter reads.

Ogolla added; "In doing so, we shall take such action as necessary to protect our client's right to access to information by dint of Article 35(1)(b) of The Constitution without further reference to you whatsoever, holding you liable for costs and any other consequences which may arise therefrom."