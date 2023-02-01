Malawi: Chakwera Drops Tonse Secretary Generals Mkaka, Kaliati in Cabinet

President Lazarus Chakwera lived up to his promise to reshuffle his Cabinet within January when he appointed a 27-member team with effect from January 1 in which Malawi Congress Party secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and his UTM counterpart Patricia Kaliati are among the casualties.

In a statement dated January 31, 2023, signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Coleen Zamba, the President has also dropped outspoken Minister of Information Gospel Kazako for Moses Kunkuyu, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Professor Blessings Chinsinga, Minister of Trade and Industry Mark Katsonga Phiri, Minister of National Unity Timothy Mtambo and Minister of Energy Albert Mbawala.

Other casualties are deputy Minister of Gender Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma, Deputy Minister of Health Enock Phale and his counterpart at Water and Sanitation John Bande.

New faces in the Cabinet are Ken Zikhale Ng'oma who is Minister of Homeland Security, replacing Jean Sendeza who has been moved to Ministry of Gender, Simplex Chithyola has succeeded Katsonga Phiri at Trade and Industry, Uchizi Mkandawire has taken up the Ministry of Sports, whose predecessor Richard Chimwendo Banda is now the new Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture and Kunkuyu. Owen Chomanika is deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture while Lina Kakhobwe is deputy Minister of Gender.

Chakwera has also retained Sosten Gwengwe as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Nancy Tembo as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kawale at Ministry of Agriculture, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda, Minister of Lands Deus Gumba, Minister of Public Works and Transport Jacob Hara, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia while deputy Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire has been promoted.

Others, who have been retained but moved are: Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Michael Usi from Tourism, Wildlife and Culture, Vera Kamtukule from Labour to Tourism, Minister of Labour Agnes NyaLonje from Education and Monica Chang'anamuno has been promoted to Minister of Mining from deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has moved to Education as deputy Minister, Nancy Chaola Mdooka is the deputy Minister of Education and Halima Daud is deputy Minister of Health.

However, the President has fallen short of appointing a lean Cabinet as he promised during the New Year State of the Nation address.