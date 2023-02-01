Equatorial Guinea: Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of the Government

press release

Through Presidential Decree number 43/2023, of 31st January, naming Her Excellency Manuela Roka Botey as Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination. Furthermore, the three Vice Prime Ministers of the Government are to continue in their posts.

The former Deputy Minister for Education, Manuela Roka Botey has, through Presidential Decree, been appointed Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, replacing Francisco Pascual Obama Asue. She becomes the first Equatoguinean woman to hold the position.

Roka Botey was Vice-rector of the National University of Equatorial Guinea and Sister Militant in the Baney PDGE District Monitoring Commission.

Furthermore, the three Vice Prime Ministers of the Government have been confirmed in their posts: Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Education, University Teaching and Sports; Ángel Mesie Mibuy, Second Vice Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Parliamentary Relations and Legal Affairs, and Alfonso Nsue Mokuy, Third Vice Prime Minister, Charged with Human Rights.

Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office