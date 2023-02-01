Tanzania: Al Hilal Defeat Azam FC in Dar

Azam have suffered a 1-0 defeat from Al Hilal in an international friendly match at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening.

The match was Al Hilal's second signal testing as they expect to play Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city on Sunday.

Mohamed Rahman is the one who has made the difference after scoring at the stroke of half-time as his short range strike went unopposed behind Azam's net.

The first half saw Azam enjoying the lion's share but missed numerous scoring options in between.

In their first friendly duel, Al Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw by Namungo at the same venue as the visitors had to come from behind to level the scoreboard.

However, after facing Simba, the Sudan giants will jet off to South Africa to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their first CAF Champions League group stage encounter.