Tunisia: Newly Appointed Education Minister Pledges to Maintain Stability of Education Sector

Tunis/Tunisia — Newly appointed Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri has pledged to maintain the stability of the education sector and lead the Ministry, in consultation with all stakeholders.

Boughdiri took office after he was sworn in by President Kais Saied at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday.

The Minister was quoted by a statement from the department as saying he plans to address issues through dialogue and will invite all relevant parties and social partners ahead of initiating the necessary reforms.

Boughdiri commended the efforts of the former minister of education and his staff to ensure the success of the educational process, despite the hardships faced by the sector.