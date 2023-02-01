Ethiopia: Kidnapped Workers of Dangote Cement Released After Paying Ransom

Addis Abeba — About 20 workers of Dangote cement factory who were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen were released on Monday 30 January after paying a ransom ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 birr each "on their own", a source close to the matter told Addis Standard on conditions of anonymity. Some who were unable to pay the amount were released on a promise to pay later, according to the source.

The workers were kidnapped on 26 January at around 4:30 PM local time while they were on duty to renovate a broken water pump station where the company obtains water for its production. The station is located some 25 km away from Muger town, a town where the manufacturing plant is located at.

A company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement on Monday that "they were later released unharmed."

Dangote cement, located in Adea Berga district of East Shewa zone in Oromia regional state, had previously been targeted for same kidnapping when, in December last year gunmen kidnapped 30 employees of the company who were traveling on a company bus in the same vicinity. The gunmen released the victims after the company had paid a ransom of between 100,000 to 200,000 birr for each victim. AS