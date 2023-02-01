Tunisia: Dubai International Basketball Championship - Club Africain Defeated By Lebanon's Al Riyadi 62-68

31 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Club Africain conceded their first defeat at the Dubai International Basketball Championship, after losing to Lebanon's Al Riyadi 62-68 at a Group B game on Tuesday.

Club Africain, who had won their first two games against Morocco's AS Salé 73-51 and Lebanese Club Beirut 74-71, had already secured their qualification for the quarter-finals.

They will have to wait for the result of the game between Al Riyadi and Club Beirut to know their ranking and their next opponent from group A.

