Somalia: President Ruto in Somalia for Heads of States Security Summit

1 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto is in Somalia's Capital Mogadishu for a joint Heads of State and Government summit convened by his East African counterpart Hassan Mohamud as part of efforts to strengthen regional security cooperation and tackle violent extremism in the region.

The plane carrying President Ruto touched down in Somalia on Wednesday morning as security forces tightened security in Mogadishu.

The Head of State was accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Also present is Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed and Ismail Guelleh (Djibouti) in the event that will see the four Heads of States discuss among other issues the rising threat of terrorism posed by the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist outfit Al-Shabaab that continue to wreak havoc across the Horn of Africa.

On Tuesday, defence ministers and chiefs of defence forces of Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti arrived in Mogadishu.

Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti are collectively referred as Somalia's frontline states with direct borders and they are both the members contributing troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Kenya and Somalia have suffered the brunt of terrorist attacks from the Al-Shabaab militants resulting to loss of lives and displacement of people from parts of Somalia.

Kenya's North Eastern and Coastal region have been worst hit by the attacks due to a vast and porous borders that have made it easy for the Shabaab militants to gains access into the country.

Since taking office in May last year, President Hassan Mohamud launched a major offensive against the Shabaab militants that has seen parts of Somalia liberated from the hands of the terrorists.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.