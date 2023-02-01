Tanzania: Commission to Scrutinize Diplomats in Offing

31 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a new commission to assess the performance of Tanzania's embassies abroad.

She made the revelation on Tuesday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma when launching the commission for Criminal Justice Institutions tasked to assess and recommend how to improve justice.

She said after two or three weeks, the next commission to be launched will focus on the Foreign Affairs and the main assignment will focus on performance of the country's envoys and their qualifications.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.