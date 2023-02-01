Tanzania: Commission to Scrutinize Diplomats in Offing

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a new commission to assess the performance of Tanzania's embassies abroad.

She made the revelation on Tuesday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma when launching the commission for Criminal Justice Institutions tasked to assess and recommend how to improve justice.

She said after two or three weeks, the next commission to be launched will focus on the Foreign Affairs and the main assignment will focus on performance of the country's envoys and their qualifications.