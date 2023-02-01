Tanzania: President Samia Signs Three Bills Into Law

TANZANIA Investment is among three bills that have been signed into the laws, lawmakers told in Dodoma today.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan approved investment bill which aims at nurturing and increasing local participation in the economy.

The three bills were tabled and passed by MPs last year.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson announced that other bills asserted include the Personal Information Protection Bill and the Bill for Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 3) Act, 2022.

According to the Speaker the laws have already started working in accordance with the laws of the country.