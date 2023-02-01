Tanzania: Samia Launches Commission for Accessing Criminal Justice System

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a Commission for accessing and coming up with recommendations that will help to improve the Criminal Justice system in the country.

The Head of State tasked the newly launched commission to investigate five institutions.

The team will start working effectively from Wednesday (February 1, 2026) and by the end of May, this year, they should submit a final report.

Speaking at Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Tuesday, the Head of State tasked the committee to focus on ethics and structure of five institutions.

Institutions that will be probed by the commissions are National Prosecution services (NPS), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Prisons and the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

"You and I, our job is to protect people's rights, there is nothing as bad as denying someone's rights," the President said.

Apart from the tasks, the President directed the commission to work zero in on performance of the said institutions regarding recruitment, training, promotion and use of ICT.

It will also assess the relationship between the said institutions and the citizens.

"There are people who are afraid of the police and court buildings even though those are places for them to go for justice. Do your work diligently and bring us answers. If you think there is a place where laws have to be amended due to the present age, bring recommendations," President Samia added.