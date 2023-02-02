Kenya: Uproar As Section of MPs Plot to Kick Out Journalists From Covering Parliament

Nairobi — Proposals by a section of Members of Parliament to have journalists kicked out from covering House proceedings over allegations of poor dress code and inadequate coverage have caused an uproar among Parliamentary Journalists.

Journalists led by Chairperson of the Kenyan Parliamentary Journalists Association Duncan Khaemba and Citizen TV's Senior Political and Parliamentary Journalists Steve Letoo condemned the remarks saying they will not allow the rights of journalists to be infringed.

They vowed to continue with their role as the public watchdog without favour or fear of intimidation.

Speaking in Mombasa during the National Assembly Members Seminar, MPs led by Westlands legislator Timothy Wanyonyi, his Kitui South and Naivasha counterparts Rachel Nyamai and Jane Kihara, questioned the importance of having journalists at the Parliament accusing them of failure to cover important House business.

Developing story... ..