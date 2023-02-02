Kenya: National Police Service Commission to Present View to Maraga Team On Police Welfare

Nairobi — The National Police Service Commission is expected to present its submissions to the improvement of terms and conditions of service and other reforms for the members of the National Police Service to the task force on police welfare.

The task force was appointed by President William Ruto in a gazette notice dated December 22, 2022.

The journey to reform police and prison service kicked off on Monday, after the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, presented their memorandum to the task force on the improvement of the terms of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Different units of the National Police Service made their presentation to the 23-member task force.

Maraga said the task force will identify legal, policy, administrative, institutional, and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the Kenya Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service.

The task force will divide itself into several teams and tour all 47 counties from February 6 to February 17, 2023.