Tanzania: Tz Impresses in Corruption Index

TANZANIA scored 38 points out of 100 on the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, to become the second least corrupt country within the East African Community (EAC).

Released on Tuesday by Transparency International (TI), the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) places the country at position 94 globally, having dropped a point from the previous year.

Tanzania, however, managed to maintain its streak in the CPI, after repeating a similar feat from 2020.

The CPI, which ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption ranks Rwanda at position 54 globally and the first in the region for being the least corrupt nation.

"The Land of a Thousand Hills" scored 51 points out of 100 from the previous 53.

Kenya comes third in the region and 123 globally after scoring 32 points out of a possible 100.

The neighboring country climbed two points from the initial 30 points.

Uganda amassed 22 points to settle for the 142nd position globally and fourth in the region.

Burundi comes fifth having collected 17 points from the 19 it had garnered previously.

It ranked 171 globally, according to the findings by Transparency International.

Closely following is the would-be EAC newest member, Somalia which registered 13 points, while South Sudan tails the globe at position 180.

Denmark tops the index this year with 90 points, while Finland and New Zealand follow closely tied at 87 points.

South Sudan (13), Syria (13) and Somalia (12), all of which are embroiled in protracted conflict, remain at the bottom of the CPI.

According to Transparency International, the 2022 CPI shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, the chairperson of Transparency International, observed that corruption had made the world a more dangerous place.

"As governments have collectively failed to make progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict and endanger people everywhere," she said.

The only way out of such a mess according to Dr Rubio was for states to do the hard work, that is rooting out graft at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, and not just an elite few.

On his part, Africa Regional Advisor of Transparency International, Professor Samuel Kaninda observed that currently, people across the African continent are facing difficulties from every direction-with food shortage, rising living costs, an ongoing pandemic and numerous ongoing conflicts.

He further noted that despite the role it plays in fuelling every such crisis, most governments in the region continued to neglect anti-corruption efforts.

"Africans need their leaders to go beyond words and commitments and take bold, decisive action to root out pervasive corruption at this key moment, or the situation will only continue to deteriorate," he warned.

Transparency International Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Eriksson opined that leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making - from activists and business owners to marginalized communities and young people.

"In democratic societies, the people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all," he suggested.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).