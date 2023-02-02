Zimbabwe: Zim Model Crowned Miss Planet International Runner Up - Wows Judges With Vic Falls Inspired Costume

2 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Erica Jecha

BULAWAYO model, Jemima Mandemwa was recently crowned 1st runner up in the Miss Planet International beauty pageant held in Cambodia, Asia.

Mandemwa, a Finance and Banking Graduate from NUST was competing against several models from various countries.

She has three local awards from the Bulawayo Model Association Ceremony (BMAs) under her belt and was crowned queen at the inaugural Miss Planet Zimbabwe last year.

Mandemwa stunned judges with a colourful costume, she says was inspired by the Victoria Falls.

"My national costume is a resemblance of my passion I have had as a model at the age of six with a combination of my passion in promoting local tourism in my country, it's called The Victoria Falls Wonder" she said explaining the design.

In April last year, she raised the country's flag high after finishing fourth at the Miss Environment International pageant in Mumbai, Dubai, where 20 models from various countries competed.

In 2019, the 23-year-old model was crowned second princess at the Miss Super Globe hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.