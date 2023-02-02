Namibia: Ndiyona to Get Village Status

RUNDU Rural constituency councillor Paulus Mbangu says to relieve Rundu of the high rate of rural-to-urban migration, the Kavango East Regional Council has resolved to upgrade the Ndiyona settlement to a village.

Mbangu said this during a press briefing organised by the office of the Kavango East regional governor with the directorate of education, arts and culture to update the public on issues that resulted in Rundu schools not being able to accommodate 1 090 Grade 8 and Grade 9 pupils.

According to the Rundu Town Council's annual report, the town has reached a staggering population of over 105 785 people.

Mbangu said the Ndiyona Village Council would include Kayengona village, and the Muroro and Ndonga Linena settlements.

Mbangu said a consultant has been appointed to carry out environmental impact studies at Kayengona, Muroro, and Ndonga Linena.

The last settlement to be upgraded to village status was Divundu.