Angola and Belgium Analyse Bilateral Cooperation

1 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Belgium Wednesday analysed the state of bilateral cooperation during a meeting between the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António and the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib.

During an audience in Luanda, the two interlocutors specifically addressed the strengthening of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport, mine clearance, mining and port areas.

The meeting also served for the two entities to talk about the functioning of the Joint Commission and review current regional and international issues.

Minister Téte António said that the meeting served as an opportunity for the parties to assess the results of cooperation and identify ways to overcome any constraints.

As for the Joint Commission, the Angolan top diplomat underlined the fact that it contributes to the promotion of political dialogue on international issues and in the creation of conditions for the deepening of cooperation.

On the occasion, Hadja Lahbib, who is Belgian minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and Cultural Institutions , praised Angola's role in the pacification of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

In her speech, the official recalled the signing of the memorandum on political consultations, initialed in 2018, in Brussels, Belgium.

Minister Hadja Lahbib has been in Luanda since Tuesday (31), at the invitation of the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, for a 72-hour working visit to Angola.

The Belgian official's working visit programme foresees a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Political, diplomatic and cooperation relations between Angola and Belgium date back to 1979. They were formalised in 1983 with the signing of the Economic, Technical, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation Agreement.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

