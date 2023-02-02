Angola: 1º De Agosto Beat Desportivo DA Lunda Sul

1 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto beat Desportivo da Lunda Sul1-0 in the fourth round of the first division of the national first football championship (Girabola 2022/23), played at Estádio das Mangueiras, in Saurimo.

With this result 1º de Agosto climbed to second position of the competition, with 33 points, while Desportivo da Lunda Sul remained 11th in the championship led by Petro de Luanda (37 pts).

The match had been postponed due to 1º de Agosto's participation in African competitions.

The other match, which was supposed to conclude the 14th round between Sporting de Benguela and Cuando Cubango FC did not take place, due to the fact that the Cuando Cubango FC quit the championship.

