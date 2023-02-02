Morocco-Spain - Pedro Sanchez Announces New €800 Mm Financing Protocol

1 February 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — President of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday in Rabat during the Morocco-Spain Economic Forum, a new financing protocol worth 800 million euros (MM€) for joint projects in Morocco.

These projects will be carried out by Spanish companies in Morocco, said Sanchez who spoke at the forum alongside the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, stressing that Spain and Morocco share the ambition to move forward in terms of bilateral relations, including with the 24 agreements to be signed.

These relations, he argued, are in the interest of Morocco and Spain, but also of Europe.

Meanwhile, Sanchez recalled that Spain is the third foreign investor in Morocco and welcomed the level of trade between the two countries.

Organized on the sidelines of the 12th Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting (HLM), at the initiative of the General Confederation of Moroccan Business (CGEM), the Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) and the Economic Council of Morocco and Spain (CEMAES), this forum was an opportunity to discuss the question "How can Moroccan and Spanish companies together seize the opportunities presented by the reconfiguration of global value chains? " and " Energy transition, environment and circular economy, key sectors of Morocco-Spain economic partnership".

Sanchez will co-chair with Akhannouch this High Level Meeting, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism.

This meeting is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms following the visit of Sanchez to Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.