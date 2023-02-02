Southern Africa: SADC Calls Out King Mswati, Urges Urgent National Dialogue in eSwatini

Harare — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is calling for a national dialogue in the Kingdom of eSwatini, after the assassination of political activist Advocate Thulani Maseko. Southern Africa's regional bloc acknowledged that political tensions were rising in the tiny kingdom, while attending an extraordinary meeting which took place in Namibia's capital, Windhoek.

Namibian President Hage Geingob expressed concern at the rising tensions in eSwatini, reiterating his call for authorities in the kingdom to investigate Maseko's death. Speaking at the opening of the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, Geingob said the assassination cast a shadow over efforts in the region to settle disputes and address political issues.

"The Southern African Development Community notes with deep concern, reports coming out of eSwatini about the killing of Mr Thulani Rudolf Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer and political activist in the Kingdom of eSswatini," said Geingob, who chairs the politics, defence and security committee of the SADC.

"SADC also calls upon the government of the Kingdom of eSwatini to ensure that the killing of Mr. Maseko is swiftly, transparently and comprehensively investigated, and that any or all persons suspected of committing this heinous crime are brought to justice," said Geingob.

Many in that country are accusing the government of being behind the killing.

Maseko had fought against state repression in the kingdom, where opposition parties are prohibited. In November 2021, he served as the leader of a coalition of political, civil rights, and religious organizations to foster dialogue with the king and seek a way out of the crisis.

He was also a columnist who had a pending court battle with King Mswati III over the move to rename the country eSwatini by decree. In April 2018, King Mswati changed the country's name when it held its golden jubilee. In 2014, Maseko was sentenced to two years in prison, with the editor of news magazine The Nation, Bheki Makhubu, for contempt of court over articles critical of the government and judiciary.

Extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and repression of pro-democracy activists continue to characterize the human rights landscape in Africa's last remaining absolute monarchy.