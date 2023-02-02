Kenya: Stavnar, Melecka Win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Kilifi — The star duo of Madelene Stavnar of Norway and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic successfully navigated their team of Joe Carvalho, Omar Lewa, and Evelyn Akinyito to victory at the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am, played at the par-72 PGA Baobab Course, Vipingo Ridge, February 1.

The team which returned a combined score of -28, edged out the team of Kylie Henry, Alexandra Swayne, Maina Joseph, Michelle Muhanda and Richard Frost on a combined -26 score.

The 2023 Pro-Am saw every group of amateurs paired with two professionals, who played nine holes each in an effort to give more pros an opportunity to get in their final practice rounds.

Defending Magical Kenya Ladies Open Champion Esther Henseleit and Ana Pelaez Trivino's team comprising of former Kenya sevens rugby star Lavin Asego, Stephen Kiptinness and Mohammed Nyaoga finished in third after carding a similar -26 score, but losing out on count back.

Lavin Asego went on to pick the longest drive accolade in the men's category, with Sandrah Githere bagging the women's. A metre's distance to the pin won Genie Owiti the closest to the pin award in the women's category, Rory Elliot won the men's category with a 1.70 metres distance.

The main action at the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open tees off this morning, 2nd February, at 8AM, with a total of 96 players set to take on Vipingo Ridge's PGA Baobab Course for a stake of the 300,000 Euros prize fund.

Spectators can purchase tickets to the four-day tournament through the online platform www.ticketsasa.com which are retailing for KES 500 per day. For those who can't make it to Vipingo, the action will be aired live on various TV channels across the globe.