Kenya: Liquid Telecom, Nokia to Deploy Fast Internet Speed in Kenya

Nairobi — Internet service provide Liquid Telcom will work with Nokia to offer Kenyans fast internet connectivity, boosting innovation.

In the deal, Nokia will deploy its terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa).

This comes as Liquid is preparing to roll out a new terrestrial data superhighway that will provide 12 terabits capacity for carriers and service providers in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the DRC.

The South Africa-Kenya route, which measures 16,576 km, has been designed to meet demand from Liquid's hyperscale customers.

Cassava Technologies Group President and CEO Hardy Pemhiwa said the firm is committed to enable a digitally connected future for every business and individual in Africa.

"We are proud to partner with Nokia as we expand our high speed fibre backbone on the continent. This investment further demonstrates our commitment towards Africa's inclusive digital transformation," Pemhiwa said.

On hi part, Nokia Head of Central East and West Africa (CEWA) Market Unit Rajiv Aggarwal said that Nokia's technology and expertise will help Liquid provide the best- in- class digital infrastructure to Africa's enterprises, strengthening the continent's digital infrastructure.

" Our new terrestrial fibre corridor is the first of its kind in Africa in terms of distance and capacity," Shahzad Manzoor Khan, Liquid Group Chief Technology Officer stated.