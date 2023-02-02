Angola Participates in Launch of Global HIV/Aids Alliance

1 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, is participating, as of Monday, in Tanzania, in the high-level meeting to launch the Global Alliance to end AIDS in children in the world until 2030.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access, Sílvia Lutucuta said that Angola has as a priority the intensification of the active search of cases of children exposed to diagnosis, treatment and care, in the community with the engagement of women living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

According to the official, the government´s priorities also include strengthening community actions led by women living with HIV, promoting the link between HIV-positive pregnant women and exposed children and health units, through existing social projects in the country, such as Kwenda and Poverty Fight, in order to close the gaps in diagnosis and treatment.

At the time, Sílvia Lutucuta ensured the particular enforcement of the Information Community System, the operationalisation of the National Commission for the Fight against AIDS and Major Endemics.

She said the measure aims at strengthening multi-sectoral actions in the response to the pathology, mobilization, capacity building of women living with the virus on Human Rights and gender equity, based on the results of the case study against stigma and discrimination.

The document states that the epidemiological situation in Angola was highlighted during the presentation of the minister with a focus to the good results of the Programme for Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PTMF), in the framework of the project "Born Free to Shine", created by the First Lady of the Angola Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço.

In this regard, she noted that it has been possible to reduce the rate of mother-to-child HIV transmission from 26% (2018) to 15% (2021), as well as she pointed the challenges and the need to mobilise more resources from the partners for community intervention, taking into account that since 2016 Angola is considered middle-income and does not benefit from donor funding.

