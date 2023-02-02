South Africa: Electricity Generation Decreased in December - Stats SA

2 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has revealed that electricity generation in the country decreased by some 8.3% year-on-year in December.

This is according to the institution's Electricity Generated and Available for Distribution release.

"Total electricity generation was 3.9% lower in 2022 compared with 2021. The 3.9% decrease in annual electricity production followed an increase of 2% in 2021, and a decrease of 5.2% in 2020.

"Seasonally adjusted electricity generation decreased by 5.4% in December 2022, compared with November 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.2% in November 2022 and 2.4% in October 2022.

"Seasonally adjusted electricity generation decreased by 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the third quarter of 2022," the institution said.

Electricity consumption also waned by some 7.6% year-on-year in December last year.

"Total electricity distribution was 2.8% lower in 2022 compared with 2021. The 2.8% decrease in annual electricity distribution followed an increase of 2.3% in 2021 and a decrease of 5.0% in 2020.

"Seasonally adjusted electricity distribution [consumption] decreased by 4.0% month-on-month in December 2022, following month-on-month changes of 0.1% in November 2022 and 2.9% in October 2022. Seasonally adjusted electricity distribution decreased by 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the third quarter of 2022," Stats SA said.

