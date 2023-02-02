Tunisia: Challenge Fund for Youth Employment Launches Project in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — A project by the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), a programme funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officially launched on Thursday in Tunis.

The project is designed to finance seven enterprises to expand their activitis and generate jobs inland.

At a launch ceremony, Portfolio Development Consultant Issam Khorchani said six million euros were committed to funding seven enterprises in the shape of donations to develop their activities in various sectors. The aim is also to generate over 10,000 jobs, 50% of which are geared towards women.

These businesses operate in such sectors as textile, IT, agribusiness, processing of medical waste, etc.

The CFYE launched a call for applications in 2019 to select seven Tunisian enterprises, Khorchani said.

Critera used include the ability to carry out projects and meet its investment commitments.